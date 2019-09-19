Fairport Police Department goes international

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Instructors from Scotland and Canada are in Monroe County this week. They are helping law enforcement officials brush up on their hostage negotiation skills.

From Canada to New York and from the FBI officers of the law are here this week to learn how to become top negotiators.

“This is the first time we have had folks from the United Kingdom come over here to the United States and educate us on their current system,” said Chief Sam Farina of the Fairport Police Department.

“Hostage negotiation is critical and important,” said Gordon McCreadie, detective superintendent Police Service of Scotland. “It is one of the major tactical options. It is really important that we learn and share our practices.”

Led by instructors from Scotland, Canada, Fairport, and Irondequoit, sixteen officers are learning what to do in a crisis situation like the stand-off in Philadelphia in August.

“We ask them to carry out an operation in a safe environment but they are stress-tested to replicate reality,” said McCreadie.

The goal of the negotiator is to end a crisis without anyone being harmed. Police chief Sam Farina says he went all the way to Scotland because the experts there have a sterling success rate. The visitors told us they aren’t just teachers here.

“I am very proud and privileged to have been invited over and to share our experiences,” said McCreadie. “But I am also humbled by the way in which we have been treated. The services here have embraced us and welcomed us. Also, we will take away some of the practices we’ve seen here today and this week.”

The community will definitely benefit dramatically because now all of the skills and experiences we share will only make us better at what we do,” said Farina.

Farina says he hopes to form more global partnerships and have more training sessions like this one in the future.

