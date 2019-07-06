Fairport man in critical condition after being struck in Hopewell

HOPEWELL, N.Y. (WROC-TV) Mercy Flight flew a Fairport man to Strong Memorial Hospital on Friday evening after he was struck by a vehicle in Hopewell on Route 5.

Ontario County Sheriff’s deputies said 31-year-old Phillip Koff was intoxicated when he was crossing an area of Route 5 not marked as a pedestrian crossing near the intersection with County Road 50.

Deputies said the driver of the vehicle, 28-year-old Erica Lawson of Rochester, stopped immediately after hitting Koff and she dialed 911.

Lawson was not ticketed for the accident.

Deputies said Koff is in critical condition at Strong Memorial Hospital.

Deputies were assisted at the scene by a crew from the Hopewell Fire Department, Canandaigua Ambulance, and NYSP.