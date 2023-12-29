ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A Fairport man has been charged with assaulting two of his co-workers at an Eastview Mall restaurant.

The Ontario County Sherrif’s Office arrested 35-year-old Angel Gutierrez Torres Thursday afternoon after a disturbance at Adelita’s Mexican Cocina. Deputies said Torres struck two co-workers, causing injury to both.

He’s charged with two counts of assault in the third degree and was issued an appearance ticket.

Both victims were transported to the hospital for treatment of their injuries.