Fairport & Macedon residents suing Waste Management over landfill odors

FAIRPORT/MACEDON, N.Y. (WROC) — A lot of New York City’s garbage ends up in Rochester and that has prompted one local group to file a lawsuit.

New York City and Waste Management are being sued by more than 220 Fairport and Macedon area residents because of odors caused by landfill gases.

The suit alleges that the odors are caused by train cars full of New York City garbage brought to local landfills, as well as Waste Management’s refusal to install a landfill gas collection system.

Waste Management attempted to have the suit dismissed, but the judge has agreed to hear the case.