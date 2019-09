ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The iconic Fairport Lift Bridge will close for repairs beginning this Wednesday, September 4.

Those repair are expected to take a year, meaning there will be detours for vehicles during that time in the Village of Fairport.

Village of Fairport Mayor Julie Domaratz discussed the impact of the bridge closure, including for businesses in the village, Monday during News 8 at Sunrise with Lia Lando.