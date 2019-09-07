Fairport hosts fundraiser for Police Unity Tour

FAIRPORT, N.Y. (WROC) – Mulconry’s Irish Pub & Restaurant, in Fairport, hosted a fundraiser for the Police Unity Tour on Saturday afternoon.

The tour is a 300-mile bike ride taken by law enforcement officers who will ride from New Jersey to Washington, D.C.

The ride honors officers who were killed in the line of duty.

The fundraiser was dedicated to Amen McCormick who died this year.

McCormick helped organize the ride and the fundraisers. While he was not an officer he always wanted to join the police force.

The Rochester Police Department made sure he got his chance.

