FAIRPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — One floral shop in Fairport is behind the blue ribbons honoring Officer Mazurkiewicz. Claudia O’Hara has been making them right there at their store.

O’Hara says this is a labor of love.

“Fairport is a warm and loving community and when it loses one of their own, everyone comes together. We want to stand behind the police, the officers. We want to stand behind their families.”

“The ribbons immediately came out, blue lights were sold out all over so you could see it immediately. You could see it through the Village of Fairport, through the Town, people tying blue ribbons around their trees,” Hanna describes.

The Town of Perinton is already receiving an outpouring of inquiries from community organizations, businesses and residents, alike, asking for how they can help. They say that will come in due time.

“We’re going to put together a committee so that we can come up with an appropriate memorial for Tony and his service to our community, and we’ll work with the family through that… they were so involved in the community there’s going to be so many options to do. We just want to do the most appropriate one,” Hanna explains.

RPD is also awarding Officer Mazurkiewicz a posthumous Medal of Valor and Purple Heart for his service.

Following an influx of requests to donate in support of Officer Mazurkiewicz, RPD and the Locust Club released a set of recommendations for those looking to help out: