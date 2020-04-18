Fairport CSD investigating FHS teacher’s Zoom call

FAIRPORT, N.Y. (WROC) – The Fairport Central School District is investigating a Zoom call from a teacher at Fairport High School that showed inappropriate images during the call.

FCSD released the following statement:

“A video was recently brought to the Fairport Central School District’s attention depicting inappropriate content that was shared during online learning. The District is reviewing this and will appropriately address the matter. The District will also take appropriate actions moving forward to verify that our secure District online platforms and protocols are utilized in this new online environment. The District will continue to reinforce best practices as it relates to online safety while interacting with students.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.