FAIRPORT, N.Y. (WROC) – A man was seen taking down “Black Lives Matter” signs and other art related to recent protests on Saturday afternoon. The signs were put up around the village of Fairport by the Fairport Village Landing.

The man responsible for taking the signs down was employed at the Fairport Brewing Company but after yesterday’s acts, FBC put him on administrative leave.

FBC has not released the name of the man involved. This is a developing story and will be updated.