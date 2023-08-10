CHILI, N.Y. (WROC) — Homeowners in the town of Chili may have received a letter that asks the homeowner for more information on their property as the town goes through property revaluation.

The town of Chili said that the point of the letter is three-fold:

To let people know this process is underway

To educate people on how assessments work and let people know they can ask questions –

Ask for information on the property

A response, should the homeowner choose to reply, due September 15.

Thursday, Town Supervisor David Dunning said this is the first time the town has done something like this. Chili did their last round of reassessments just two years ago.

Dunning said last year that people’s town taxes went down, and the town’s budget has decreased by $1.3 million as a result of the last reassessment.

According to Dunning, the information on the property that is assessed comes from a state database.

If people reply to this letter, they have a chance to correct the state database; to clarify items such as the number of bedrooms and bathrooms, and to report if a shed, or an addition, was added, or if renovations were done.

He says the more accurate their information is, the more fair taxes are, and said that if you report information, that does not mean that your taxes will go up. They could go down or stay the same. Big picture, Dunning said, is that the town is trying to make taxes more fair in the town.

“This is an opportunity for us to have real actual information about your property so that the assessor can fairly assess properties between you and perhaps your neighbor,” he said. “(They) may have the exact same home, but has done a bit more to their home, which has increased their value, but you’re both paying the same amount of taxes… When really the person who has done more to their home should be paying a little more.”

Important to note here regarding taxes and property re-assessment: the county and school districts adjust their own tax rates, outside of the town.

Dunning also adds that if anyone is unhappy with their assessment, and has the proper documentation, the town can help them out.

In a phone interview, the town assessor told us today they only take into account changes on the home and property that happened up until March 1.

The final re-valuation numbers are finalized July 1, but there are 30 days to challenge it after.