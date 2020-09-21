Facility expansion in Geneva will bring new, high-technology jobs

GENEVA, NY (WROC)- The manufacturing industry in Ontario County will see an expansion, as Henkel, a multinational chemical manufacturing company, is planning a multi-million dollar expansion to their facility in Geneva, creating more jobs that could add to the local economy.

The Geneva economy is still recovering from COVID-19.

“It’s a diverse economy and each sector was effect a little bit differently. One the whole, the revenues are down for the county,” said Mike Manikowski, Director of Economic Development Ontario County.

Manufacturing and distribution facilities, like the one owed by Henkel in Geneva, were able to stay open for most of the pandemic and now a 20-million-dollar investment will expand the 650-thousand square-foot facility.

Henkel is a 3 pronged German owned business focusing on adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care. The Geneva site supports Henkel’s beauty care businesses, through manufacturing and distribution of products like hand soap and hand sanitizer.

With about 600 employees, the 650,000 square-foot facility operates 24/7 and includes a manufacturing site and distribution center.

“The great thing is the market is huge because of the pandemic the positive, Geneva has show itself to be a very agile positive can do attitude factory,” said Doug Parkinson, Vice President of Operations at Henkel’s Geneva facility.

“So it really transforms our operations from a manual one to a very sophisticated technology driven so it not only gives career development to our current employees, but we’re going to be adding in a much higher skilled workforce,” said Parkinson.

The move will add 180 news jobs, to create products like hand sanitizers and foaming hand wash. Leaders hope the higher skilled, technology based workforce will add to the Geneva economy.

“Hopefully as we come back from COVID, this will provide an infusion of revenue and income into the community so other sectors of the economy can be supported because of this pull and this new demand that would be created by this move,” said Manikowski.

There will be a “Drive-Thru” job fair for new positions at the facility taking place Sept. 22 from 10am – 1pm at the Henkel Geneva Site, 300 Forge Avenue, Geneva NY 14456.