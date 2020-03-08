Facebook to ban ads for medical face mask

Many people have been wearing face masks in the areas hardest hit with the coronavirus, but the Better Business Bureau is warning that con artists might use them to scam the public.

(CNN) — Facebook said it is banning ads and commercial listings that sell medical face masks.

This comes as people panic over the novel coronavirus outbreak. It has led to a shortage of masks, and sellers are jacking up the price.

Facebook said the new rule will be enforced in the coming days.

The social networking site already bans people from making medical claims on product listings.

Facebook said it is monitoring the coronavirus situation and will make necessary policy updates if people try to exploit the public health emergency.