Facebook deletes more than 2 billion accounts in 3 months

News

by: Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Facebook logo_1558688388611.jpg.jpg

Facebook said it removed 2.2 billion fake accounts in just three months.

The company said a lot of them came from automated attacks and technicians are usually able to delete them minutes after they’re created.

The company also caught 83 percent of attempts to sell drugs and almost 70 percent of attempts to sell guns on its platform before users reported them.

The data comes from Facebook’s community standards enforcement report.

Starting next year, that report will come out quarterly instead of twice a year. It will also include data from Instagram.
 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss