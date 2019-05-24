Facebook deletes more than 2 billion accounts in 3 months

Facebook said it removed 2.2 billion fake accounts in just three months.

The company said a lot of them came from automated attacks and technicians are usually able to delete them minutes after they’re created.

The company also caught 83 percent of attempts to sell drugs and almost 70 percent of attempts to sell guns on its platform before users reported them.

The data comes from Facebook’s community standards enforcement report.

Starting next year, that report will come out quarterly instead of twice a year. It will also include data from Instagram.

