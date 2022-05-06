WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) — In light of National Cartoonist Day on May 5, Schuyler County honored a Watkins Glen native and veteran who went on to publish his cartoons across the country.

Jim Whiting, born in Canton, Pa., moved to Watkins Glen when he was a year old, according to a biography he wrote in 2004 and provided by the Schuyler County Historical Society. In 1944, at 17 years old, Whiting then joined the Navy, after which he went to art schools in Chicago and New York, beginning a rich career spanning the country.

He sold his cartoons to national publications and later did freelance work for advertisers and magazines—including The Saturday Evening Post and LOOK magazine—while building his family in Watkins Glen. He then started an almost 30-year career in radio, followed by a move to California with his wife. There he did illustrations for books, manuals, newsletters, websites, and advertisements, his obituary said.

Whiting was a founding member of the Upstate New York Chapter of the National Cartoonists Society, he wrote in his biography, as well as the Southern California Cartoonists Society (now the San Diego Chapter).

Whiting died at the age of 88 in 2015 in Los Angeles after living with chronic lymphocytic leukemia for 15 years, according to his obituary.

“His greatest joy was bringing someone a smile,” his obituary read. “He was positive, warm, funny, encouraging, and inclusive — a truly successful man — and he will be sorely missed.”