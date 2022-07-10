ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Mayor Malik Evans officially proclaimed that July 10 will be known as “Ray Drouin Day,” in honor of Drouin’s 90th birthday on July 8.

Officials said that over 100 friends and family members of Drouin gathered at the OFC Creations Theatre Center to celebrate his 90th birthday.

Ray Drouin was born in 1932 in Casselman, Ontario Canada. He immigrated to Rochester and began a roofing business with his brother Marcel “Red” Drouin.

Later in his life, Drouin became the co-owner and president of Hi-Qual Building Materials from 1969 until 1999. Officials said the company was the second-largest building supply company in the Rochester community. He then became the president of Hi-Qual Management & Storage Company, LLC from 2009 until 2019.

Mayor Evans, in his proclamation, said the day is meant to celebrate Drouin for his high degree of ethics, integrity, and fairness — as well as being a businessman who never gave up.