Extraordinary People: Rochester Eagle Scout collects thousands of items for women's shelter

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) - When Rochester Eagle Scout Dante Brinson set out to collect items for those in need, he never imagined he'd get such a huge response.

Brinson ended up collecting more than 5,000 essential items for women and children living in temporary housing. Dante says, "I collected toiletry items like deodorant, bars of soap, hair care products."

Eighteen-year-old Dante Brinson says he donated all those items to Sojourner Home in Rochester. "This is a transitional house for women going through tough times like domestic violence and homelessness... I live nearby and I felt like I wanted to help my community for the better," Dante explains.

Dante tells News8's Lia Lando, "It feels amazing to me because I know that I'm doing something good and it's just like it's overwhelming."

And Dante says he really felt the impact of his hardwork when he got to hand out some of the items he collected. "The smiles on the kids faces when I met them. They were like oh...you're a Boy Scout. I want to be like you when I get older and it made me feel very happy."

Dante is studying to be a chef and plans on opening a restaurant someday. He says he will never stop giving back to his community.