Extraordinary People: Carol Crossed

BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WROC) — Susan B. Anthony dedicated her life to fighting for Women’s right to vote. Now a Brighton woman is making it her mission to help preserve the memory of Susan B Anthony. Referencing a picture on the wall of her Brighton home, Carol Crossed says, “This is Susan B Anthony’s home in Adams, Massachusette’s where she was born. It was built by her father in 1817.”

Preserving Susan B. Anthony’s birthplace is so important to Carol Crossed that she bought Susan B. Anthony’s childhood home in Massachusette and turned it into a museum. “This house was restored by myself and an historical architect. It took about three and a half years and about $900,000,” explains Crossed.

Today people come from all over the world to see the house which Crossed says looks very similar to her own home in Brighton. “It’s a Quaker Federal and the home that I live in is the same vintage, about 1825,” says Carol.

But a lot has changed since the 1800s thanks to activisits like Susan B Anthony. Crossed’s new book chronicles those changes using hundreds of vintage postcards. The book titled “Vintage Tweets: Suffrage Era Postcards” tells the story of Women’s fight for the right to vote. Crossed says, “They used every opportunity to be sarcastic, to be exaggerating, to make a dig and in very creative ways. There’s a large category of postcards that deal with marriage and relationships to husbands and to their children. Men were going to be sewing, they were going to be fixing the women’s hair.” Crossed says “some of the postcards use hostility and anger.”

She hopes the book gives people a greater understanding of what women went through as they fought for their rights. “I also wants people to know that suffragists were very concerned about home and children,” explains Crossed. Looking on the walls of Carol Crossed’s Brighton home it’s evident that she too is passionate about home, children and history.

The book was released in time for Women’s Equality Day, August 26th. All proceeds from sales support Birthplace Museum Programs.