Cathy Kolb brightens up workers' days with song while working a cash register Video

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) - If you have a cafeteria at work, you probably go there for breakfast or lunch. But at Rochester Regional Health's corporate offices, some employees get a show with their meal.

At work, Cathy Kolb isn't auditioning for a musical or practicing for a concert. She's simply trying to make people smile while working the cash register at the Riedman Campus cafeteria.

"If you're happy to them, they're happy, they smile," she explains. "If they leave smiling that's what matters."

Cathy says not everyone is always in the mood for her upbeat personality. "They'll say, she's too happy what is she on. I'm not on anything a cup of coffee, that's it. I'm sorry, that's what I do a cup of coffee."

And she makes a choice everyday, to look on the bright side. "Because life is too short," Cathy says.

"So you got to joke around and have a little fun. I tell them the silly jokes, like how do you make a Kleenex dance? Put a little boogie in it."

Besides the singing and the jokes, customers say sometimes it's just the short conversations at the checkout that lift their spirits.

As for what makes Cathy happy: Seeing others smile when she sings.

Cathy has been singing at the same cafeteria for about six years now. And she has no plans of stopping anytime soon.