83-year-old woman hosts her 19th Community Block Fair Video

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WrROC-TV) - This past Saturday a Community Block Fair was held at St. John Missionary Church on Edwards Street in Rochester.

Mary Butler is 83-years-old but that hasn't stopped her from putting on the fair for the last 19 years. Butler created the outreach event to inform people about things available in the community that can help improve their lives.

"Neighbors helping neighbors, if there was someone in need we help them and this way they can get what they need and then be able to take it back home,” said Butler.

Butler reaches out to several different vendors each year to talk about health issues, housing and voter registration. And Butler purposely planned this event for the last week of August knowing that parents would be getting their children ready for school. There is free clothing, dozens of shoes, and even school supplies.

Butler says next year will be her 20th year hosting the Community Block Fair and most-likely her last. However, she already hand-picked a person who will be taking her seat to make sure the block fair goes on for many years to come.

Mary Butler is also apart of Rochester Community Involvement which is the group of African American women that started Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Greater Rochester in the late sixties.