Extended: Curfew for restaurants, gyms in NYS beginning Valentine’s Day

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Governor Cuomo signed an executive order on Sunday, giving bars and restaurants an extra hour before closing time to 11 p.m. Kainos restaurant in Rochester had hundreds of reservations for Valentine’s Day. Kainos Chef and Chief Operating Officer Jeff Scott said the news came just in time.

“Even at 50 percent capacity we’re totally full, and I’m happy we have our igloos to gain a little bit more out of that,” Scott said. “So now they are giving us another hour which is fantastic. You don’t have to rush your guests out because before it came 10 p.m.”

The curfew also applies to casinos, fitness centers and gyms.

Kainos is located on Exchange Boulevard. For more information click here.