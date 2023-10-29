ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Rochester Fire Department responded to an explosion at a chemical plant early Sunday morning.

The blast occurred at Arxada on McKee Road at 1:08 a.m. The explosion caused extensive damage to the ‘Train 2’ building and equipment inside the specialty chemicals company.

While a hazardous materials team responded, no chemicals were released beyond plant property, according to the RFD.

The plant was not in operation at the time and only three workers were on site. None of them, nor any firefighters, were injured.