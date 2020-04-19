Experts say testing must increase 3x to reopen the U.S.

(CNN) — A new academic article said the U.S. must more than triple coronavirus testing to safely open the economy.

Researchers at Harvard’s Global Health Institute and School of Public Health said the goal should be at least 500,000 tests a day.

Right now, the number is closer to 150,000.

The researchers said the percentage of positive tests is too high now.

That means the U.S. does not have a grasp on the severity of the crisis, and how to safely reopen society.

The World Health Organization has suggested that an adequate test positive rate should be between 3 and 12 percent, and it reports in the U.S. it is around around 20 percent.