Expanding shared services in Monroe County to save you money

IRONDEQUOIT, NY (WROC-TV) Plowing is one of the ways you can have shared services and save tax payer money, amongst a host of other things, like road repair, construction, property, and schooling.

Irondequoit is one of the places that expressed interest in doing that and more, that’s why County Executive Adam Bello presented his ideas on expanding shared services there, which are nothing new in Monroe County. It goes back in some form to roughly 1898.

Today, with 19 towns, 10 villages and the City of Rochester, Bello is looking to go beyond his predecessor’s plans from last year for Monroe.

“Hopefully what this plan is doing is it’s asking us to look together. One town participated with the county and it was just over $200,000, which is not insignificant, except when you compare it to other counties,” says Bello.

Bello highlighted Onondaga County which saved and received $6.4 million dollars last year, with the participation of the city of Syracuse and school districts there.



“Before you go out and contract some new service, before you go out and procure something, is there something that another town is doing that’s very similar or another municipality that you could leverage that together and save money? That’s something we should be doing in Monroe County and it just wasn’t done last year.”

Bello wants to bring people to the table soon, and use the numbers from other counties, like Onondaga, as a benchmark.

“I’m optimistic we can find additional savings, but I really want to bring our partners together and do this the right way and put a real effort into this,” he says.