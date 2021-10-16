Executive Bello announces launch of Bring Monroe Back

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Monroe County Executive Adam Bello announced the launch of Bring Monroe Back which is also known as Monroe County’s Recovery Agenda. Bello said Bring Monroe Back will invest $144 million in American Rescue Plan (ARPA) funds received from the federal government. Bello said this is the county’s first comprehensive plan in four decades since Plan Forward.

Bello said Bring Monroe Back and Plan Forward will “serve as a blueprint” for the county’s immediate recovery and strategic direction.

Plan Forward will use the data gathered from public outreach related to ARPA, all to steer Monroe County to a more sustainable and equitable future, Bello said.

The community is invited to help Monroe County prioritize its spending. ARPA public feedback has been scheduled for the following:

Wednesday, October 27, 2021, from 6-7:30 p.m. at Millennium Lodge at Greece Canal Park on 241 Elmgrove Road in Greece.

Wednesday, November 10, 2021, from 6-7:30 p.m. at Joseph C. Wilson Magnet High School on 501 Genesee Street in Rochester.

Wednesday, December 1, 2021, from 6-7:30 p.m. at Grand View Lodge at Powder Mills Park on 154 Park Road in Pittsford.

Wednesday, December 8, 2021, from noon to 1:30 p.m. via Zoom. Participants can email BringMonroeBack@monroecounty.gov for the link.

Congressman Joe Morelle, Senator Chuck Schumer and Senator Kirsten Gillibrand attended Saturday’s announcement.