“Excelsior Pass” could allow more people at local events and venues

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) —The “Excelsior Pass”, a new digital pass that allows users to verify their COVID-19 test results or vaccine information, could assist with the reopening of entertainment venues and outdoors events here in Rochester.

The idea is things like sports, concerts, art venues, festivals or even wedding receptions could have a sense of normalcy this summer using this verification to better ensure the safety of attendees.

“It shows people that they’re going to be in a safe environment, so it helps them physiologically. Number two they’re actually going to be in a safe environment,” said Erica Fee, a festival producer with the Key Bank Rochester fringe festival.

“Also, it’s great business sense in terms of the state because we would never be able to afford to roll out our own apps for instance,” said Fee.

The “Excelsior Pass” is a new digital pass that will assist the reopening of larger outdoor sport stadiums, and entertainments venues. Like an airline pass, people who sign up can print out or use a phone application to show business their proof of a negative test or proof of vaccination.

This will also allow theaters, smaller scale performing art venues and other events , like the Key Bank Rochester fringe festival, to increase capacity if all attendees might requirements. Participation is voluntary.

“This is going to allow these venues to finally open their doors. It will start with small numbers of course but it’s going to grow and also this helps for outdoors events too,” said Fee.

Attendess must continue to follow CDC and State guidance regarding social distancing and face coverings.

While the pass is good for larger facilities-for smaller art venues like the Flower City Art Center regardless of the pass-they’re still at 50% capacity, which means a lot of our programs have been put on hold.

“Well, I was thinking wow it’s great for us but when I really looked at some of the dynamics, it really doesn’t positively impact our organization In such a way that opens the doors and gets us back to a sense of normalcy. so we’re waiting for that,” said Cheryl McKeiver, executive director of flower city art center.

There are currently three types of Passes-a COVID-19 Vaccination Pass, COVID-19 PCR Test Pass, and a COVID-19 Antigen Test Pass.

Some major venues like Madison Square Garden in New York City – are intending to begin utilizing this pass – starting next week.

To learn more about the pass visit the New York state website here.