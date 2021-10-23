Everything your lawn needs in the fall in order to survive winter

What does your lawn need to survive the winter?

Once the leaves begin to fall and the temperature starts to drop, it’s time to get ready for winter. That means breaking out a new set of clothes and preparing to spend more time outside.

If you spent time this summer caring for your lawn, and have already invested in a lawn mower, sprinkler and even a lawn roller, you don’t want all of your hard work to go to waste. If you want your lawn to still be healthy when the weather warms up again, you want to make sure you plan ahead and winterize your lawn.

Steps you need to take to winterize your lawn

Remove debris

Before you care for your lawn, you want to rake up leaves, clean up dead branches and pull any weeds that might still be lingering, so you will have a fresh start when the weather breaks.

Fertilize

Look for fertilizer specially designed to winterize lawns, and apply evenly over the grass. Follow the instructions closely and don’t use too much or you could damage your lawn.

Aerate

Aerating allows for all of the nutrients to reach the roots. This is especially important if your lawn sees a lot of action during the summer.

Plant grass seed

Prepare for spring by planting grass seed. The type of seed you choose, like many of these products, will depend on the type of grass you have and the temperature and conditions in the area where you live.