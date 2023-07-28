ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — ESL Federal Credit Union is alerting members of a fraud alert circulating via text message.
In a tweet Friday, ESL announced they have received reports of text messages being sent to customers that pose as messages the credit union sends to verify debit card transactions.
In a screenshot posted by ESL, the text reads “ESL FCU: Pass lock request has been initited thru customer call support with ID-295445. Not You? Reply NO to verify and cancel.”
When the customer replies to the text, a subsequent message includes a phishing link to click. ESL is warning members to not click the link in the message.
In a statement to News 8, ESL Federal Credit Union says the safety of their members’ accounts and information is the most important.
ESL says they would never ask members to click links in text messages in order to verify information, or ask for any personal information.
The credit union asks those who clicked the link in the text messages — or who may have questions about a call, text, or piece of mail that was received — to call their Fraud Team at (585) 336-1140.
FULL STATEMENT FROM ESL:
The safety and protection of our members’ account and financial information is of the utmost important to us at ESL. ESL will not ask members to click links in text messages to verify information or ask for any personal information. The number one thing we can do at ESL is to raise awareness of scams such as this to ensure our members are well-informed about how to identify and delete such phishing attempts that they receive. These phishing attempts occur as fraudsters seek to emulate the communications of financial institutions, and are unfortunately common throughout the country. While ESL cannot prevent these attempts from occurring, we will continue with our efforts to raise awareness of this scam.
If you clicked on the link in the text message or have any questions about a call, text, or piece of mail you received, please call our Fraud Team directly at 585.336.1140.ESL Federal Credit Union