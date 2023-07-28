ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — ESL Federal Credit Union is alerting members of a fraud alert circulating via text message.

In a tweet Friday, ESL announced they have received reports of text messages being sent to customers that pose as messages the credit union sends to verify debit card transactions.

In a screenshot posted by ESL, the text reads “ESL FCU: Pass lock request has been initited thru customer call support with ID-295445. Not You? Reply NO to verify and cancel.”

When the customer replies to the text, a subsequent message includes a phishing link to click. ESL is warning members to not click the link in the message.

In a statement to News 8, ESL Federal Credit Union says the safety of their members’ accounts and information is the most important.

ESL says they would never ask members to click links in text messages in order to verify information, or ask for any personal information.

The credit union asks those who clicked the link in the text messages — or who may have questions about a call, text, or piece of mail that was received — to call their Fraud Team at (585) 336-1140.

FULL STATEMENT FROM ESL: