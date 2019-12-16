Escape with “Peter and the Starcatcher” at Blackfriars Theatre

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — “Peter and the Starcatcher” is on stage at Blackfriars Theatre in Rochester through December 31.

Two of the stars of the show, Marcella Cincotta and Stefan Cohen discussed the stage production Monday during News 8 at Noon.

“It’s really a precursor to the Peter Pan story that we all know and love but it has a lot of elements I think are very different, and it’s more of a show for everybody,” Cincotta said. “Peter Pan we think of as a little kids show, but no, I think a lot of the elements are for adults and kids and the humor in the show will appeal to everybody.”

Cincotta’s primary role is that of Molly. “Molly Aster is this confident, bright, young girl who’s really trying to prove to others that she is the hero of her story. And when she meets this boy, who is an orphan, and his friends, she’s really asserting herself as the leader, and, even if a little crush may detour her very straightforward plan to victory.”

Cohen plays the self-described ultimate villain – Black Stache. “This part is hilarious, terrifyingly hilarious,” he said. “And you can have a lot of fun with a villain. It’s got the added cache of its connection to Captain Hook, the more familiar Captain Hook from Peter Pan. But he’s just a loon. He’s crazy.”

The pace could be described as crazy as well. The cast of 12 actors – including Cohen and Cincotta – are moving in and out of 100 different characters during the show. “We also function as parts of the set,” said Cohen. “We become doors. We use a lot of very simple mechanics to create ships, to create shipwrecks, to create tropical islands, to create jungles.”

Cincotta added, “What’s really fun and creative about these scenes was getting those movements together and then getting everything in sync so it kind of is like a living environment where you can take your creativity and imagine a scene and make it happen with your bodies.”

There are lots of laughs along the way, but the story has poignancy as well. “There are some lovely themes about what it means to truly be part of a home,” Cohen noted. “What it means to be a friend. How to be a hero means thinking of somebody other than yourself and about innocence and trying to hold on to innocence and the inevitable loss of innocence. It’s lovely. I think people will come to this and they will laugh, maybe harder than they’ve ever laughed in the theater, but in the end, I think their eyes will mist up a little bit as well.”

To escape with “Peter and the Starcatcher” call (585) 454-1260 for tickets, or go online to the Blackfriars website.