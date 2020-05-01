Error at NYS Department of Labor sending personal information to wrong people impacted mailings for four days

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A mailing error at the Department of Labor sent the personal information of multiple New Yorkers to the wrong people. The error affected mail sent out over four days to New Yorkers who had filed for unemployment insurance. Those impacted received mailed monetary determination of benefits letters dated March 3d, April 2nd, April 8th, and April 21st.

New info from @NYSLabor on the mailing error that sent New Yorkers wrong personal information. Those affected by the mailing error received letters dated 3/31, 4/2, 4/8 and 4/21. @News_8 — Sabrina Maggiore (@sabri_maggiore) April 30, 2020

While the DOL initially estimated that this error only affected two dozen people, that number is much higher now. Members of Governor Cuomo’s team admitted the error had a larger impact than first thought during a press conference on Tuesday.

“We haven’t identified the specific number. They’re looking at that right now … As of yesterday morning that was the number. We fear that number is higher,” said Melissa De Rosa, Secretary to Governor Cuomo.

The DOL said they are offering free monitoring and identity theft surveillance to everyone included in the four mailings affected regardless of whether the individuals were affected or not. They said the details on signing up for this are being explained via individual phone and email communications.

When News 8 first reported on this story, the DOL had asked individuals who received someone else’s information to notify them about the mistake. The DOL said individuals should contact them via phone or social media. But several people reached out to us and said they tried but couldn’t get through.

We collected a list made up of dozens of individuals who all said they were unsuccessful in contact the DOL via social media of phone. We shared this list with the DOL and a representative told us that they would elevate the list of names to the proper people within the DOL so they could be contacted.

We also asked the DOL several questions regarding this issue, including how they planned on finding everyone affected, and their advice for those who have tried but couldn’t get through to alert the department about the error.

In response a statement for the DOL said in part, “We are proactively reaching out to these individuals by email or phone, explaining how to sign up for the monitoring services, and providing them with a specific point of contact at the DOL for related questions.”

The DOL also told us that they have since identified the faulty mail machine that caused this error and have taken it out of service. They also said they have tested other mailing machines to ensure similar issues do not occur.