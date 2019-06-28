“Erin’s Law,” will make its way to Governor Cuomo’s desk

A bill requiring education in schools aimed to prevent child sexual abuse and exploitation passed both chambers in New York State this session.

First introduced in the New York State legislature in 2012, ‘Erin’s Law’ is on it’s way to the governor’s desk.

Supporters say it will give children the instruction they need on what to do if something isn’t right.

It’s going to give them an opportunity to learn about what is appropriate touch and what isn’t,” said Gary Greenberg, Fighting for Children PAC Founder. “Also, what to do if you are inappropriately touched. Immediately report it to your parents, the police, a teacher or a person of authority.

The bill had previously passed in the Senate, but failed to make it to the assembly floor.

This session, there was a new chair of the Assembly Education Committee and the bill was moved through.