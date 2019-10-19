Erie Co. Sheriff’s Deputy and wife arrested on charges relating to prostitution

LANCASTER, N.Y. (WIVB)– An Erie County Sheriff’s Deputy working in the jail division and his wife have both been arrested on charges relating to prostitution.

On August 16, in the area of Transit Road and William Street in Lancaster, Lancaster Town Police arrested Melissa Waliczek.

She was charged with prostitution at the time, a B misdemeanor count.

A few weeks later, on September 11, her husband, Wallace Waliczek, was arrested and charged with promoting prostitution, a class A misdemeanor.

About a month after, on October 8, the Sheriff and Undersheriff issued a letter of suspension to Deputy Wallace. It took effect immediately, and Deputy Wallace Waliczek has been suspended without pay for the past ten days.

Investigators with the Erie County Sheriff’s Office Human Trafficking Task Force are leading this investigation.

News 4 has learned because of that, the charges against Melissa Waliczek have been moved from Lancaster Town Court to Buffalo City Court, where her next appearance is scheduled for Tuesday.