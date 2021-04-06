Equality New York holds conference for LGBTQI Virtual Advocacy Day

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — New York’s LGBTQI Virtual Advocacy Day kicked off Tuesday with a virtual conferencee.

The conference is hosted by Equality New York. More than 300 people are expected to log on to the virtual panels and workshops throughout the day. The attendees will also call on elected officials to voice their support for the community.

Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul delivered opening remarks.

“The community is strong tight in well represented in the five boroughs (of New York City), but when you head north and west, its not always the same so we need the champions like Bronson in Rochester area,” Hochul said.

“Good people that are standing up in their respective bodies and saying, ‘listen, these are rights that we as New Yorkers should all embrace,.’ It’s not just for one community, it’s for all of us.”

The conference runs until 4 p.m. on Tuesday.