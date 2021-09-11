Entire D.C. middle school class moves online, almost 850 students in quarantine total

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDVM) — An entire sixth grade class at Johnson Middle School moved online on Tuesday after contact tracing placed them as close contacts of someone with a positive COVID-19 test.

The class, which is made up of 129 students, is included in numbers reported by D.C. Public Schools. They said that as of Tuesday, 40 staff and 73 students had positive COVID test results, with 118 staff and 847 students in quarantine.

DCPS said in a statement that they begin contact tracing right after someone reports a positive COVID test.