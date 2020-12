LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Teachers in New York State have been bending backward for nine months as they work to make sure each student is getting a decent education this year. At this point, though, how are our teachers doing? Have they had enough, or are they finding ways to make it work?

Matt Starke, a technology education teacher at Soule Road Middle School, said he's finally getting into the groove of things, figuring out how to make his course work both for in-person and online learners. For example, his students are designing a 3-D product from home, and then it prints in the classroom. The students can pick the creation up on the days they come to school.