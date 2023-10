GATES, N.Y. (WROC) – A mobility expo will be held Saturday afternoon in Gates for an afternoon of family-fun events, music, refreshments, a kids’ activity center and more.

Experts will be providing wheelchair cleanings, assessments, giving tours of accessible vehicles, going over home modifications and adaptive sports equipment.

The event will be taking place at Tim’s Trim on Bermar Park from 2-5 p.m.