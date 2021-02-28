Endicott man arrested for drunk driving twice in three hours

ENDWELL, N.Y. (WIVT)– An Endicott man has been arrested for drunk driving twice within three hours.

New York State Police say they first arrested 21-year-old Ala Alguhem on February 16 after finding his vehicle stuck in a snow bank on East Main Street in Endwell at around 11 p.m.

After arresting Alguhem for allegedly having a .10 blood alcohol content, police released him to a sober third party.

A few hours later, a trooper allegedly saw him speeding along North Street and arrested him for DWI a second time at around 2 a.m.