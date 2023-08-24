(WROC) — The search continues for a missing 22-year-old from Webster, who was last seen 10 days ago in San Francisco, California.

Yohanes Kidane’s alma mater, Cornell University, is supporting the mission to find him. A candlelight vigil is planned at a chapel on Cornell’s campus Thursday night.

Kidane has been missing since last Monday, when police say he took an Uber from San Jose to San Francisco.

The school community at Cornell is coming together to support one another, while a number of unknowns remain.

Kidane, a Webster Schroeder High School alumnus, moved to San Jose after taking a job with Netflix as a software engineer in the last month.

He was last seen August 14 in San Francisco and was reported missing the next day.

“What it’s really about for us is that it’s going to be about supporting each other,” said J.W. Betts, campus minister at Cornell University.

Betts says he has spent the last several days supporting Kidane’s friends, and college roommate, who have had little to no updates on his whereabouts.

“We’re really trying to keep students together by supporting one another, and in an environment where we’re encouraging one another,” said Betts, “It’s just trying to stay connected, so that we can at least journey through this difficult time together.”

Police in San Jose are working with the ride-sharing service and other agencies during the investigation.

Kidane’s family has said his belongings were found near the visitors center at the Golden Gate Bridge, and so far, police say there’s been no evidence indicating a crime has taken place.

For now, those close to Kidane are trying to stay hopeful.

“When bad things happen, you’ve absolutely got to be in a community of people who love and care for you. That’s what I do. That’s what campus ministers do. I think that’s what enables the resilience. It’s important that students are weathering the storm together,” said Betts.

Friends have created a GoFundMe in support of the efforts to find Kidane, in hopes of his safe return.

The San Jose Police Department released the following statement to News 8 Thursday:

“On 8/15/2023, at approximately 2:45 pm, Mr. Kidane was reported to the San Jose Police Department as a missing person. Patrol Officers took an initial report and investigated the circumstances of his disappearance. Detectives from the Missing Persons Unit conducted further investigation into this matter. Detectives have learned that Mr. Kidane utilized a rideshare service and was driven from San Jose to San Francisco. Mr. Kidane was last seen in San Francisco. San Jose Police Detectives are coordinating their investigation with the California Highway Patrol, the Golden Gate Bridge Highway and Transportation District, the United States Coast Guard, and the involved rideshare service to obtain a conclusive answer as to Mr. Kidane’s whereabouts. The investigation has uncovered no evidence to suggest that a crime has occurred. San Jose Detectives have kept Mr. Kidane’s family advised of all pertinent developments in the case. The case will remain open until Mr. Kidane is located.”

This is a developing story. Check back with News 8 for future updates.