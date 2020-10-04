Employees at nail salon in Destiny USA test positive for COVID-19

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR) — The Onondaga County health department warned of a potential COVID-19 exposure Saturday after two employees at a nail salon tested positive for the virus.

The health department said if you were at BV Nails in Destiny USA on Tuesday, September 29 between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m., you may have been exposed to COVID-19 and should monitor yourself for symptoms until at least Tuesday, October 13.

If symptoms occur, you are asked to contact your primary healthcare provider immediately and seek a COVID-19 test.

Health department investigators are in the process of identifying close contacts of the two employees who tested positive.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include, but are not limited to: