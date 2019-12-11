Emotional board of education special meeting as over 60 people speak out against cuts

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC)- Parents students and teachers filled the room at the Board of Education central office Tuesday night, with over 60 people addressing the district’s finance committee.

Zondrea Clark stood in front of the Rochester Board of Education with her two children. Her daughter goes to school 43 and Clark fears the district cuts will make things worse in the classroom.

“They’re combing 4 positions into one and at a low performing school like 43…..it’s not gonna be good when the school year ends and you see the test results,” said Zondrea Clark, a parent in the school district.

Many people who spoke said they feel the district should wait until the end of the school year to make cuts.

But Rochester City School District superintendent Terry Dade says without guarantee of state funding, action must be taken now to prevent future problems.

“I absolutely wish that I could make that happen. If we are hoping for state intervention and it does not come through by June 2020 I will have overspent our taxpayer funds,” said Dade.

The district has reported upwards of a $+64 million deficit. Dade stated the district has already recovered $25-28 million outside of any staff reductions.

The pending teacher cuts would recoup another $10-13 million.

Dade said in order to prevent the teacher cuts as well as prevent any future cuts, the district would need at least $40 million in funding from the state.

“The impact of no additional state funding at this point would be absolutely devastating to the RCSD,” said Dade.

Superintendent Dade plans to go to Albany in January to ask state leaders for funding.