Eminem donates “mom’s spaghetti” to Michigan health care workers

DETROIT, M.I. (CBS) – Eminem is looking out for health care workers on the frontlines of the coronavirus battle in his hometown of Detroit, and he’s doing it in his own unique way. Paying homage to a line in his 2002 hit “Lose Yourself,” the rapper sent his “mom’s spaghetti” to employees at Henry Ford Hospital.

In the song, Eminem sings about his “mom’s spaghetti,” and the line itself has become somewhat iconic, often used as an early 2000s pop culture reference and in memes. On Instagram, Henry Ford Health System shared a photo of the rapper’s gift – tubs of spaghetti that featured a classic “mom” tattoo. “Thank you frontline caregivers,” the containers of pasta read.

“Our #HealthcareHeroes ‘lost themselves’ in the delicious Mom’s Spaghetti donated by Detroit’s very own, @eminem,” the caption reads. “Thank you for providing a special meal for our team members!” 

The “Not Afraid” rapper isn’t the only celebrity to reach out to the health care workers battling COVID-19 in Michigan. In March, Detroit native Lizzo also treated hospital staff to lunch. “Lizzo, from the bottom of our hearts, thank you so much for making our day brighter with your generosity,” Henry Ford Health System wrote on Instagram, sharing a video from the singer. “What you may consider little we consider huge – your thoughtfulness made our team members feel appreciated and loved during a challenging time.”

The hospital system also posted a video from Journey band members Jonathan Cain and Neal Schon playing “Don’t Stop Believin” for health care workers. Henry Ford Health called the song a “Detroit anthem” and thanked the musicians for the uplifting surprise.

The hospital system also highlighted director Paul Feig, also a Michigan native, who “made a generous donation to Henry Ford Health System’s COVID-19 Emergency Needs Fund.”

And Detroit Lions defensive end Trey Flowers shared inspirational message with the hospital. In the Instagram video, Flowers thanks the staff at Henry Ford for everything they’re doing to save lives and the “countless sacrifices” they’re making during this pandemic. 

Michigan has recorded more than 35,000 coronavirus cases and nearly 3,000 COVID-19-related deaths, according to the state government.

