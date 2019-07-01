Emerging artists at Corn Hill Fest

The Corn Hill Arts Festival is set for the weekend of July 13 and 14 this summer.

Emerging artists will be among those displaying their works of art during the event. Liz Pritchard and O. Princewill Robinson are two of them. They discussed the opportunity to share their talents, and the motivation for their art Monday during News 8 at Noon.

“I make original comic books that exemplify and illustrate what it’s like living with autism and mental health conditions,” Pritchard explained. “My goal is to promote acceptance for all kinds of minds, particularly through my art. It’s based on my life. It’s about learning to love all of yourself.”

Expressing herself through art has always been important to Pritchard. “Art has always been a powerful vehicle for me to connect with others when words didn’t always come easy. And as I got older, well I switched schools multiple times due to being bullied and I know what it’s like to be misunderstood. Everyone has doubts. They manifest in different ways and my work seeks to not focus on labels too much, but on the universal emotions we all share. And though they manifest in different ways, it helps us connect with each other and that’s what art’s enabled me to do.”

Robinson’s talent emerged during a difficult time in his life. “I started painting when I was homeless,” he confided. “Seeing people, old people come bringing them down there to drop them off, I was feeling so much pain and so much agony.”

Robinson came to the United States from Nigeria initially to play basketball. When that didn’t work out, he found himself on the street. “I was feeling pain. Wherever I go I always take this piece of papers and just keep on drawing. Because I was homeless in a country where nobody knew me. I came all the way to the U.S. to play basketball. And after the AAU game, I moved in with a family who was trying to help me further my education. Then after that it was like – no we can’t help you no more. They dropped me to the homeless shelter, and just dumped me there. It was painful. I didn’t know anybody. Nobody to call. I can’t call my parents. And pain. And drawing brought me back.”

Today, Robinson is married with a small child. You can see him and Pritchard display their art at this year’s Corn Hill Arts Festival. “I’m trying to show the community what I can do and trying to have it help me into the art world,” he said.

Pritchard added, “I want to show others that you can be who you want to be, as long as you find the right support and learn to channel your creative passion, whatever it manifests as. It’s all about learning to accept oneself. And by doing that you can appreciate others even more so because you’ll learn more about yourself and others in the process.”

For more information about the Emerging Artists Expo and this year’s Corn Hill Arts Festival, visit CornHillArtsFestival.com.