CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC) – Ontario County is under a State of Emergency after several inches of rain fell in just a few hours Sunday night, causing massive flash flooding in the Canandaigua area.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul made the declaration late Sunday night, after earlier doing the same in Orange County.

According to the Governor’s office, several state agencies are responding with personnel on scene, including the New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services’ Office of Emergency Management and Office of Fire Prevention. State swift water rescue teams with personnel from State Parks and State Fire are performing door-to-door welfare checks in the hardest hit neighborhoods.

“State personnel are on the ground and supporting local response efforts. New Yorkers in impacted regions should do everything they can to avoid flooded roads and stay alert for additional weather,” Hochul said.

The American Red Cross is operating a shelter at Canandaigua’s Town Hall (5440 Route 5 & 20 West, Canandaigua, NY 14424).