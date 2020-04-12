1  of  75
Emergency order shuts down parking for Corbett's Glen Town Park

BRIGHTON N.Y. (WROC) — The town of Brighton is closing off the parking lot for a popular town park, as park of an effort to limit people in the park and promote social distancing.

Corbett’s Glen Town Park is a smaller town park with narrow walking trails and no parking, meaning it’s not the best place to practice social distancing and the town supervisor of Brighton wants to limit how many people go there.

People in Brighton are finding the locals parks and nature trails a great destination to get out of the house during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Town supervisor Bill Moehle says the parks offer a good break from stay at home orders.  

“There’s no question, we’re seeing more people come to visits our parks and I think in general that’s a good thing, both from a physical health perspective but I think mental health,” said Bill Moehle, Brighton town supervisor.

Corbett’s Glen Town Park has become a popular destination, but with a small parking lot and narrow walking trails it’s hard to stay away from other people.

Moehle signed an executive order to close off the parking lot at Corbett’s Glen Town park and established “no parking” along certain streets near the park, with the goal of limiting the amount of people in the park.

“We think there are parks that are much better suited to social distancing at this time and we encourage people to visit those parks in the town of Brighton if they like to get out,” said Moehle.

“We’re hoping to shrink number of people in corbetts glen park so we don’t have to take significant measures that closing the park,” said Moehle.

Moehle wants people to keep visiting Brighton parks, but he wants them to keep in mind social distancing.

“It’s hard on people when they’re in the house and getting outside getting some fresh air is a healthy thing if they’re careful about social distancing,” said Moehle.

The emergency order also prohibits any garage sales throughout the town of Brighton during a state of emergency. The town supervisor says he is doing all this to keep people safe and slow the spread of COVID-19.

