Elsa soaks NY, NJ Friday morning before moving on

NEW YORK — Tropical Storm Elsa brought heavy rain and wind to the tri-state region early Friday before quickly moving northeast and exiting most of our area before lunchtime.

The heaviest showers began in some areas between 5 a.m. and 6 a.m. Friday and lasted until around 9 a.m., leaving some minor flooding in some areas.

Overall, the morning commute seemed to be mostly okay, despite the drenching downpours. The roads were relatively manageable and public transit only saw minor delays.

While a Tropical Storm Warning and a Flash Flood Warning remained in effect for much of Long Island just before noon Friday, weather in the area was mostly cloudy after hours of pounding rain finally let up.

PIX11’s James Ford was live in Long Beach, Long Island Friday morning:

Over in New Jersey, ongoing Tropical Storm Warnings that had been in effect for much of the coast were allowed to expire late Friday morning. Much of the state’s pounding showers from the early hours had stopped by 9 or 10 a.m., and a Flash Flood Watch in place for much of the area expired at noon.

Then sun actually came out across the Garden State late Friday morning, which likely made cleanup easier for crews who had yet to fully deal with downed trees and power outages from a series of storms throughout the week.

PIX11’s Katie Corrado was live along the Jersey Shore early Friday:

Strong winds, rip currents and outages

Gusty winds were possible over coastal areas as the storm passed through the region. Elsa at one point Friday morning brought winds gusts up to 50 mph.

Strong winds persisted around noon, with the National Weather Service warning of gusts between 50 and 60 mph for Eastern Long Island through 1:30 p.m.

Over in New Jersey, the National Weather Serviced warned late Friday morning that a high rip current risk remained in effect through Friday evening.

Dangerous rip currents were expected to last throughout the day and into the night along the Jersey coast.

Lastly, Tropical Storm Elsa either caused a number of power outages or made it harder for crews in certain areas to address persisting outages from storms earlier in the week.

Rainfall totals

Rainfall amounts were expected to vary, depending on Elsa’s track and the approaching cold front.

As much as 2 to 3 inches were possible in general, but some local areas might have seen a bit more.

Another round of showers was anticipated for Friday late afternoon or evening, which could add to these totals.