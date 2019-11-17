Elmira PD vehicle ‘ambushed’ by early morning gunfire

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Police Department is currently investigating reports of early-morning gunfire.

At approximately, 4:34 a.m., Sunday, officers were in the area of East Washington Ave and Oak Street regarding a separate investigation when officers reported hearing several gunshots in the immediate vicinity, possibly from the area of Oak Street and Standish Street.

One of the marked police vehicles at the scene was struck by this gunfire. Further investigation revealed that another vehicle parked in the area also appears to have been struck by the gunfire.

Officers did not locate any spent shell casings and no additional damage. No injuries have been reported at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is requested to call the Elmira Police Department at (607) 737-5626 or leave a message on the anonymous tip line at (607) 271-HALT.