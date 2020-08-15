Elmira man indicted for assaulting, robbing elderly man

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Troy Graves of Elmira was indicted by the Chemung County Grad Jury after a March assault and robbery of a 90-year-old man.

Graves was indicted on one count of robbery in the second degree and assault in the second degree in connection to the March 23 incident in Elmira.

According to police, the victim was approached by the suspect who asked for a ride to Alexander Place.

While the vehicle was still in motion, police say Graves began punching the victim numerous times in the face while demanding that the victim give him all of his money. The victim gave him all of his money and Graves fled on foot, according to police.

In March Graves was arraigned in Elmira City Court and remanded to the Chemung County Jail without bail.

At the time, police said Graves was also a suspect in at least one other similar incident that occurred in January 2020 and that the investigation into that case was on-going.