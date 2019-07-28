Elks Against Cancer 2019

HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WROC) – Rochester Elks Lodge No. 24 held its third annual Elks Against Cancer event on Sunday afternoon.

The event had live bands, a chicken barbecue, raffles, fun activities, a booth supporting Alex’s Lemonade Stand, other family-fun activities.

All proceeds from this event will benefit Gilda’s Club Rochester, a 501(C)(3) non-profit organization where people who have been impacted by cancer can find support, friendship and other valuable resources.

All funds received through donations stay right in the Rochester area.

The event is intended to bring attention to the local resources available for families of cancer patients.