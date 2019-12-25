Electrical holiday display at a Henrietta home

HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WROC) — A Henrietta home transforms itself into an electrical holiday display during the evening hours. It is a festive site for anyone who drives by.

The lights turn off and one on the precise beat to the popular song the grinch at a home off Shady Creek Rd. It is just one of the 13 songs on a loop that lasts about 40 minutes.

The homeowner says he’s always done a traditional christmas light display, but this year he decided to step it up.

“This year was the first time I’ve gotten into the animated show. I got over five-thousand pixels out here going to music. it’s pretty fun,” said Ryan Smith.

Smith uses a computer program to put on the show. He says each light is programmed individually or in groups and took a lot of planning.

“I always wanted to do this kind of thing. technology has changed over the past couple of years. It’s a little more attainable. something I’ve wanted to figure out, and i started planning right after last christmas.”

Ryan hopes the candy canes, the singing light bulbs and rest of his colorful display will bring an electrifying joy to the community.

The display runs from 5pm- 10pm and it runs till New Years.

