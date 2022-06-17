ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — The Office of the Attorney General (OAG) has announced it will make its Election Protection Hotline available for the upcoming June 28 primary election.

OAG will help with voting issues during both the early voting period and on Election Day.

The hotline is available to troubleshoot and resolve a range of issues encountered by voters, whether a voter is making their choice in-person or by absentee ballot.

Voters who experience problems should call (866) 390-2992. Problems can also be submitted via email or online form.

The hotline will be open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Saturday, June 18 through Sunday, June 26.

On Election Day, the hotline will be available from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

OAG has taken legal action to protect against voter registration purges to ensure that voters have adequate and equitable access to vote early as required under the law.

OAG has operated its Election Protection Hotline since November 2012.