ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – At the direction of the New York State Division of Parole, on Saturday the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said 51 inmates from the Monroe County Jail were released. Eight of these inmates are classified as sex offenders.

MCSO said none of those released were experiencing flu-like symptoms.

All of those released were interviewed individually and were incarcerated at the Monroe County Jail for at least two weeks.